Marlow burglars caught stealing vehicles on CCTV

Burglars who stole three cars and a motorbike from a home in Marlow have been caught on CCTV.

On Sunday, February 16, between 6.45pm and 9.30pm, offenders smashed a glass door to a property in Trinty Lane, reached inside to take the keys to let themselves in before taking keys for the vehicles.

The CCTV footage shows the offenders climbing over the wall to the property before driving off with two cars. They then return later on to steal the remaining vehicles.

Thames Valley Police have released the footage in an appeal to find the offenders, and to demonstrate how simple it can be for thieves to commit these types of offences.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Harry Gehnich, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV footage to demonstrate how quickly these offences can take place.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who may recognise those shown in the CCTV.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind local residents not to leave house keys in door locks, even if it’s inside the house.

“We have seen a number of burglaries like this over the last few weeks across Wycombe and it’s likely that these houses have been targeted because criminals can see the keys through the door.

“Make sure your doors and windows are locked overnight and when you aren’t at home and put the keys somewhere safe and out of sight. This goes for your car keys too. Make sure they are kept out of sight from windows and doors.

“To reduce your risk of becoming a victim of a burglary, consider using timer switches to control your lights to make it look like someone is at home. If you’re going away, tell a trusted neighbour as they’ll be best placed to look out for anything unusual.

“If you have any information about this offence, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200054655.”

For advice on protecting your home from burglaries, visit bit.ly/2uyjt4i