Jail for dangerous driver who tried to flee police at 130mph

A dangerous driver who tried to flee police at speeds of 130mph around Maidenhead before crashing his car has been jailed.

Marcus Burke, 25, of Clive Road, London, was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment and banned from driving during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, March 5.

At about 5pm on February 8, Burke was caught by officers on their ANPR camera driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A308M without insurance.

Officers from the roads policing unit based at Taplow police station asked Burke to stop on the M4 junction of the 8/9 roundabout.

But as he was asked to pull further down the road onto the hard shoulder of the A404, Burke made off and failed to stop.

He then undertook a series of dangerous manoeuvres including undertaking several vehicles, swerving in and out of lanes and travelling at more than 130mph, before making an erratic turn to exit the A404 towards the Thicket roundabout.

Burke entered the slip road at around 100mph and failed to navigate the roundabout.

He narrowly missed vehicles on the slip road before striking the kerb and crashing into trees and bushes.

He sustained no injuries, but was arrested at the scene and charged the following day.

PC Connor Horan of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “The driving standards displayed by Burke were dangerous and wholly unnecessary.

“His driving was all the more dangerous given the weather conditions, which were poor with light snow and an ice risk in places.

“He showed no consideration for his safety or the safety of other road users.

“After the incident, we established the reason he failed to stop was because he did not hold a licence or insurance, matters that could have been dealt with at the roadside had he not taken the decision to flee police.

“As a result of Burke’s actions, he will now have to serve a custodial sentence.

“The message is simple. If police request you to stop, please stop. We will not tolerate driving of this manner in the Thames Valley and will make every effort to prosecute those who choose to.”

Burke pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, one count of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, one count of failing to stop for police, one count of driving without a licence and one count of driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to ten months’ imprisonment for the driving offences and had a previous six month suspended prison sentence activated for a class B drugs supply offence, to be served consecutively, resulting in a total of 16 months’ imprisonment.

Burke was also disqualified from driving for 20 months and told to take an extended re-test when his disqualification expires.