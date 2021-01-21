SITE INDEX

    • Priti Patel announces £800 fine for house party rule-breakers

    The Home Secretary has announced a new £800 fine for those caught attending house parties.

    The fine will then double with each repeat offence with rule breakers fined up to a maximum of £6,400. 

    It will be handed out to those caught attending an event with 15 or more other people.

    During the afternoon press briefing at Downing Street Priti Patel said: "The science is clear: such irresponsible behaviour poses a significant threat to public health. Not only to those in attendance but to our wonderful police officers who attend these events to shut them down.”

    Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said he welcomed the new fines. He also went onto list a number of incidents police had attended recently which broke the COVID-19 rules. 

