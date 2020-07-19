Watch the final Maidenhead Festival Live and Online show

The last of Maidenhead Festival’s Live and Online virtual shows is set to take place this evening – and you can watch it live on this page.

With the popular annual event cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, festival organisers have instead put on a series of virtual shows from a host of local acts in recent weeks.

The final two-hour show begins at 6.30pm on what would have been the last evening of this year's festival.

A range of musical styles will be on show, culminating in Lauren Porter performing as So P!nk. She will cover hits from the singer including Walk Me Home and Get the Party Started.

Acts set to perform include:

6.30pm - Dan Pryde

6.45pm - Joanna Henwood

7pm - Marc Woosnam

7.15pm - Pixi DeValle

7.30pm - Abi Powell

7.45pm - Funkin' Souled Out

8pm - So P!nk

Maidenhead Festival 2021 is scheduled to return to Kidwells Park on the weekend of July 17 and 18.