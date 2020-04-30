Boris Johnson announces UK has passed the peak of its coronavirus outbreak

The Prime Minister has announced the country has passed its peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson returned to the daily Government press conference this afternoon for the first time since he recovered from coronavirus.

He said the country has passed its peak and we are now on the downward slope.

He also said a 'comprehensive plan' would be published next week which will explain how the country will gradually get back to some normality.

He said: "A comprehensive plan will be published next week to explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, back to childcare and how we can travel to work and how we can make our workplace safer."

He said the UK must satisfy five key tests before the plan can be put into action. This includes protecting the NHS and not risking a second spike of infections, a sustained fall in deaths, the infection rate falling and overcoming operational challenges such as testing and providing PPE.