'Life assurance scheme' announced for NHS and frontline staff

The families of NHS and frontline staff who die from coronavirus will receive £60,000 from the Government as part of a new scheme announced today.

At the daily press briefing in Downing Street this evening (Monday), Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government 'wants to do everything' it can to look after families of those who are grieving, adding that 'nothing replaces the loss of a loved one'.

The 'life assurance scheme' will see families of those who die from COVID-19 receive a £60,000 payment, after it was revealed that 82 NHS staff and 16 care workers are among those to have died.

Mr Hancock also announced at the briefing that the UK's death toll had risen by 360 to a total of 21,092, of those hospitalised in the UK.

In other developments, the Health Secretary also revealed that attendances at A&E had dropped to 221,000 in the last week - down from more than 400,000 on the same week last year.

"The NHS is open. Come forward and seek help as you always would," Mr Hancock said.

It was announced at tonight's briefing that from tomorrow, the restoration of other NHS services will begin, starting with cancer care and mental health support.