VIDEO: See construction progress at Braywick Leisure Centre

A video showing the latest progress on the construction of the Braywick Leisure Centre has gone online.

The footage, filmed by Parkwood Leisure, shows how the building work is going on the new leisure centre, which is due to open in the summer.

Watch the video to see how the gym, cafe, health suite and more are coming along.

Visit www.leisurecentre.com/campaigns/braywick-leisure-centre to find out more about the centre.