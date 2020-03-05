SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 05
6 °C
Fri, 06
8 °C
Sat, 07
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • VIDEO: See construction progress at Braywick Leisure Centre

    George Roberts

    A video showing the latest progress on the construction of the Braywick Leisure Centre has gone online.

    The footage, filmed by Parkwood Leisure, shows how the building work is going on the new leisure centre, which is due to open in the summer.

    Watch the video to see how the gym, cafe, health suite and more are coming along.

    Visit www.leisurecentre.com/campaigns/braywick-leisure-centre to find out more about the centre.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved