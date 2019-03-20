Promotional video for Maidenhead goes live

A promotional video with positive messages about Maidenhead has gone live today.

The video features residents who describe it as ‘a nice little hub, a peaceful place to be’ and say they are ‘proud to come from Maidenhead’.

Another says they are ‘really excited by the regeneration’ and that ‘people are proud of being from Maidenhead’ and ‘sort of shout it from the rooftops’.

The video was commissioned by the Royal Borough and cost about £80,000, according to a Freedom of Information request.

Maidenhead town manager Steph James said: “The idea is as you probably can see there is so much happening in Maidenhead, so much change, the opportunity was to celebrate what is going on now.”

The video fixes on the slogan ‘Make Maidenhead’, which ties in with the idea that the community, friends, businesses ‘make’ the town.

It is planned for the slogan to be used to promote the town in the future.

