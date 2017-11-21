CCTV footage released following string of thefts from cars

Police have released CCTV images and footage following a string of thefts from cars during one evening in Knowl Hill, Cookham, Marlow and Iver.

Officers would like to speak to the people in the images as they may have information about the offences.

A police spokesman said the offences appeared to have been committed by an ‘organised group’ and happened over ‘a matter of hours’.

Between 6.10pm and 6.40pm on Monday, October 30, offenders stole from three vehicles in the car park of the Bird in Hand restaurant in Bath Road.

Thames Valley Police believes the same group was responsible for more thefts from the Moor car park in Cookham, and from the car park of the former Chequers pub in Iver High Street.

They also stole from the Liston Road car park at the Marlow Waitrose and the Walnut Tree car park in Bourne End.

A motorcycle was also stolen from the industrial estate in Stanwell Road, Horton, and from the Harvester car park in Oxford Road, Beaconsfield.

Case investigator Claire Lloyd, of the Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “This is a concerning volume of crime to occur in a matter of hours across four local policing areas and the MO (modus operandi) of the offences raises suspicion that the suspects are organised in regard to their offending.

“Thousands of pounds worth of personal property was stolen during these offences including purses, passports, handbags, rucksacks, laptops and other electronic equipment causing inconvenience, distress and financial loss to a great number of people.

“We would urge anyone who recognises the people in the photographs to contact us as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting crime ref 43170323095.”