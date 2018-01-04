Thu, 04
POLL: Was council leader Simon Dudley right to call on police to take action over rough sleepers in Windsor?

POLL: Was council leader Simon Dudley right to call on police to take action over rough sleepers in Windsor?

Yes

No

I'm undecided

The leader of the Royal Borough has been thrust into the national spotlight after calling for police to act on ‘aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor’ ahead of May’s royal wedding.

It follows a Twitter exchange between Cllr Simon Dudley and Windsor police, in which he asked the force to address an ‘epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy’ before the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.

In a tweet, the leader said: “It’s a life choice, not homelessness. It’s a profession. We deal with all genuine cases of homelessness.”

The remarks have received a mixed response online.

Do you agree with his comments? Vote in the poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments, on Facebook and on Twitter.

  • Emily

    16:04, 04 January 2018

    Ecomotive.org A possible solution, needs land and proper funding. Would help YoUNG PEOPLE too.

  • MarcWall

    15:03, 04 January 2018

    He doesn't live in Windsor and doesn't seem bothered about those in Maidenhead It is a political stunt to further his standing and it has failed #HRHHENRYWINDSOR

