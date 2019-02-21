INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards: Vote for your Community Business of the Year

SITE INDEX

    A list of 38 ‘exceptional’ finalists has been announced for this year’s INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards.

    The awards, organised by the Business Girls Network, aim to showcase the achievements of businesswomen in the area.

    Voting opens today (Thursday) for a range of categories including Business Girl of the Year, Service of the Year and Most Active and Inspiring Business Girl.

    Amanda Ayres, founder of The Business Girls Network, said: “I am very proud of how the awards have been embraced.

    “The finalists are all exceptional and highlight and champion the dedication and commitment of female business owners.

    “The community continues to grow and those shortlisted are all incredible women.”

    The awards are due to take place at the Riverside Marquee in Bray on Friday, March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.

    The Advertiser is sponsoring the Community Business of the Year category which the public will be able to vote for on our website.

    Finalists for the award include Francesca Cairns, who runs Francesca Cairns Image Consultant, Tabitha Beaven, founder of Light Mind and Maidenhead's Tuneless Choir, Ranjana Shanti Nagi, from Saints Café in St Mark’s Road, and Karen Rosser, founder of Inspire My Soul.  

    The list was chosen from nominations put forward in recent weeks, with the contenders all demonstrating an impressive community spirit.

    Francesca was praised for helping 'many women to feel confident' while Tabitha was singled out for her charity fundraising efforts.

    Saints Cafe was described as 'truly established at the heart of the community', while Karen 'mixes with everyone in the community'.

    You can vote for your winner above. Voting closes at midnight on March 1.

    Amanda said: “The awards are a fantastic way to raise both individual and company profiles.

    “Sometimes you can get worn down by running a business and awards like this give women a sense of recognition and often a much-needed boost.”

    Go to www.thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com/business-girl-awards-finalists-2019/ to cast a vote for the other categories.

    The full list of nominations:

    Business Girl of the Year – Sponsored by Maidenhead Podiatry & Chiropractic Clinic

    Suzanne Mountain – Suzanne Mountain Navigating Change

    Helen Steel – Streamlion Consulting

    Amanda Downs – Sales Growth Expert

    Sophie Comas – Rimu Marketing

    Business Girl Progress of the Year – Sponsored by Brittons Solicitors Limited

    Rebecca de Jager – Hugo’s Workshop

    Priya Tailor – Priya’s Kitchen

    Yve Audaer – 6 for Success

    Denise McCormack – Pink & Perfect Florists

    Best Home Based Business – Sponsored by The Passive Income Mama

    Susan Nasili – Homemade Mama

    Wendy Wright – The Wendy House

    Caroline Burr – Your Relationship Coach

    Rebecca de Jager – Hugo’s Workshop

    Most Active & Inspiring Business Girl – Sponsored by Inspire Hot Yoga

    Yve Audaer – 6 for Success

    Suzanne Mountain – Suzanne Mountain Navigating Change

    Lucy Tobias – Lucy Tobias – Shaman, Transformational Coach & Spiritual Mentor

    Sonia Grimes – Breakthrough Mentor & YOUtrition

    Best New Business – Sponsored by Vivid Marketing Communications

    Jo Hall – Less is More

    Priya Tailor – Priya’s Kitchen

    Katie Topping – Spirit & Grace Gifts

    Creative Business Girl of the Year – Sponsored by Carvill Creative

    Stephanie Cronin – Summers Photography

    Lizzie Parsons – Lizzie Parsons Image Consultancy

    Victoria Lee – Toria Lee Accessories

    Claire Winter – Making Words Come Alive

    Business Girl Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by The Rainbow Rooms

    Hannah Mayling – Maylings Photography

    Nez Lewis – The Alternative Attick

    Frankiie Mollett – Secret Treasures

    Business Girl Heart of the Community – Sponsored by The Media Hub

    Diane Wilkinson – Wilkinsons Estates & Diana’s Wardrobe

    Claire Stewart – Inspire Hot Yoga

    Clare Cogan – Clare Cogan – Creating Calm

    Service of the Year Award – Sponsored by Streamlion Consulting

    Lorraine Sellwood – Eight Wealth Management

    Denise McCormack – Pink & Perfect Florists

    Donna Vittozzi – Baileys New Cars Direct

    Lee Foxcroft – Inspire and Change Hypnotherapy

    Young Woman of the Year – Sponsored by Goyals

    Will be announced on the day.

    Community Business of the Year – Sponsored by Maidenhead Advertiser

    Francesca Cairns - Francesca Cairns Image Consultant

    Tabitha Beaven - Light Minds

    Ranjana Shanti Nagi - Saints Cafe

    Karen Rosser - Inspire My Soul

