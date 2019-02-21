INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards: Vote for your Community Business of the Year

10:48AM, Thursday 21 February 2019
A list of 38 ‘exceptional’ finalists has been announced for this year’s INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards.
The awards, organised by the Business Girls Network, aim to showcase the achievements of businesswomen in the area.
Voting opens today (Thursday) for a range of categories including Business Girl of the Year, Service of the Year and Most Active and Inspiring Business Girl.
Amanda Ayres, founder of The Business Girls Network, said: “I am very proud of how the awards have been embraced.
“The finalists are all exceptional and highlight and champion the dedication and commitment of female business owners.
“The community continues to grow and those shortlisted are all incredible women.”
The awards are due to take place at the Riverside Marquee in Bray on Friday, March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.
The Advertiser is sponsoring the Community Business of the Year category which the public will be able to vote for on our website.
Finalists for the award include Francesca Cairns, who runs Francesca Cairns Image Consultant, Tabitha Beaven, founder of Light Mind and Maidenhead's Tuneless Choir, Ranjana Shanti Nagi, from Saints Café in St Mark’s Road, and Karen Rosser, founder of Inspire My Soul.
The list was chosen from nominations put forward in recent weeks, with the contenders all demonstrating an impressive community spirit.
Francesca was praised for helping 'many women to feel confident' while Tabitha was singled out for her charity fundraising efforts.
Saints Cafe was described as 'truly established at the heart of the community', while Karen 'mixes with everyone in the community'.
You can vote for your winner above. Voting closes at midnight on March 1.
Amanda said: “The awards are a fantastic way to raise both individual and company profiles.
“Sometimes you can get worn down by running a business and awards like this give women a sense of recognition and often a much-needed boost.”
Go to www.thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com/business-girl-awards-finalists-2019/ to cast a vote for the other categories.
The full list of nominations:
Business Girl of the Year – Sponsored by Maidenhead Podiatry & Chiropractic Clinic
Suzanne Mountain – Suzanne Mountain Navigating Change
Helen Steel – Streamlion Consulting
Amanda Downs – Sales Growth Expert
Sophie Comas – Rimu Marketing
Business Girl Progress of the Year – Sponsored by Brittons Solicitors Limited
Rebecca de Jager – Hugo’s Workshop
Priya Tailor – Priya’s Kitchen
Yve Audaer – 6 for Success
Denise McCormack – Pink & Perfect Florists
Best Home Based Business – Sponsored by The Passive Income Mama
Susan Nasili – Homemade Mama
Wendy Wright – The Wendy House
Caroline Burr – Your Relationship Coach
Rebecca de Jager – Hugo’s Workshop
Most Active & Inspiring Business Girl – Sponsored by Inspire Hot Yoga
Yve Audaer – 6 for Success
Suzanne Mountain – Suzanne Mountain Navigating Change
Lucy Tobias – Lucy Tobias – Shaman, Transformational Coach & Spiritual Mentor
Sonia Grimes – Breakthrough Mentor & YOUtrition
Best New Business – Sponsored by Vivid Marketing Communications
Jo Hall – Less is More
Priya Tailor – Priya’s Kitchen
Katie Topping – Spirit & Grace Gifts
Creative Business Girl of the Year – Sponsored by Carvill Creative
Stephanie Cronin – Summers Photography
Lizzie Parsons – Lizzie Parsons Image Consultancy
Victoria Lee – Toria Lee Accessories
Claire Winter – Making Words Come Alive
Business Girl Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by The Rainbow Rooms
Hannah Mayling – Maylings Photography
Nez Lewis – The Alternative Attick
Frankiie Mollett – Secret Treasures
Business Girl Heart of the Community – Sponsored by The Media Hub
Diane Wilkinson – Wilkinsons Estates & Diana’s Wardrobe
Claire Stewart – Inspire Hot Yoga
Clare Cogan – Clare Cogan – Creating Calm
Service of the Year Award – Sponsored by Streamlion Consulting
Lorraine Sellwood – Eight Wealth Management
Denise McCormack – Pink & Perfect Florists
Donna Vittozzi – Baileys New Cars Direct
Lee Foxcroft – Inspire and Change Hypnotherapy
Young Woman of the Year – Sponsored by Goyals
Will be announced on the day.
Community Business of the Year – Sponsored by Maidenhead Advertiser
Francesca Cairns - Francesca Cairns Image Consultant
Tabitha Beaven - Light Minds
Ranjana Shanti Nagi - Saints Cafe
Karen Rosser - Inspire My Soul
