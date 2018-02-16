Vote for your Business Girl Community Business of the Year

Finalists for the second annual Business Girls Network INSPIRE Conference and Awards are announced today.

Nominations have been made over the course of several weeks in a range of award categories for the event, which will take place on March 8 — International Women's Day — at Weirbank in Bray.

The all-day event, which has an 'inspiring women' theme, aims to motivate, inspire, connect and celebrate women in business.

Among the award categories is the Advertiser-sponsored Community Business Award, which recognises the positive impact women and their businesses have on their communities by engaging locally and contributing to the SME economy.

Three finalists have been selected from the nominees, and the winner will be chosen via the public vote on this page.

The finalists are as follows:

Tabitha Beaven (Tuneless Choir/Light Mind)

The nomination said Tabitha is 'always enthusiastic and has a real passion for bringing people together'. She is behind Maidenhead Tuneless Choir, a community choir giving members the chance to 'sing like no one’s listening' and Light Mind, which offers solutions to improve employee wellbeing, engagement and performance.

Craft Coop

The nomination states this female-led initiative 'was set up as a Community Interest Company specifically to support both local craftspeople and the Maidenhead community'. Since then, 'has given more than 200 craftspeople the opportunity to sell their products in a town centre setting, and of course has given Maidenhead a place to purchase unique, locally crafted products'.

Reena Sandhu (Market2Lead Consultancy)

A familiar face around the town, Reena is described in her nomination as a 'driving force to be reckoned with'. Her business, Market2Lead Consultancy, 'empowers businesses by offering a range of sales and marketing expertise' while she is also known for her work with the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce.

Finalists in the other categories will be revealed at www.thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com where you can vote for them.

Voting for the Advertiser poll closes at 10pm on March 1, with the winners announced at the conference next month.

Visit the Business Girls website for more details.