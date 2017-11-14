POLL: Help decide the winner of this year's Bright Ideas competition

11:10AM, Tuesday 14 November 2017
Helping schools change to LED lighting to save money and provide a better learning environment for pupils.
A technology mentoring scheme between industry and schools to inspire children to become great engineers.
More widely available first aid training for the public.
An RBWM app to allow better communication between the council and the public.
Maidenhead Timelines – a series of plaques around the town or in a park detailing significant events in Maidenhead’s history.
A slipway into the Thames at Guards Club Park providing access for small boats on a trailer.
A children’s play area in the Nicholsons Centre to encourage more people into the town.
Here’s your chance to help decide the winner of this year’s Bright Ideas competition that aims to help make Maidenhead a better place to live, work and play.
Formerly run by the Royal Borough, the competition has this year been organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames and Friends of Maidenhead.
The public were invited to submit ideas which can be implemented for £5,000.
The overall winner will be awarded a £1,000 prize, and £250 prizes will go to the winners of five categories: community, regeneration, environment, computer science, and health and science.
The entries have now been whittled down to a shortlist of seven and the public are invited to vote for their favourite.
The results will be taken into account when a panel of judges makes the final decision on Friday.
Rotarian Ted Valentine, one of the organisers of the competition, said: “We want to thank everyone for participating. We have had a tremendous response.”
The final winners will be announced at a prizegiving ceremony at the town hall on Tuesday, November 28.
Voting closes at 9am on Friday.
