POLL: Help decide the winner of this year's Bright Ideas competition

Here’s your chance to help decide the winner of this year’s Bright Ideas competition that aims to help make Maidenhead a better place to live, work and play.

Formerly run by the Royal Borough, the competition has this year been organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames and Friends of Maidenhead.

The public were invited to submit ideas which can be implemented for £5,000.

The overall winner will be awarded a £1,000 prize, and £250 prizes will go to the winners of five categories: community, regeneration, environment, computer science, and health and science.

The entries have now been whittled down to a shortlist of seven and the public are invited to vote for their favourite.

The results will be taken into account when a panel of judges makes the final decision on Friday.

Rotarian Ted Valentine, one of the organisers of the competition, said: “We want to thank everyone for participating. We have had a tremendous response.”

The final winners will be announced at a prizegiving ceremony at the town hall on Tuesday, November 28.

Voting closes at 9am on Friday.