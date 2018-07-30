SITE INDEX

    • Best Charity voting begins for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

    Pick your chosen charity from our longlist of more than 30 nominees.

    Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East

    Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service

    Alzheimers Dementia Support

    Berkshire Sands

    Braywick Heath Nurseries

    Chattertots

    Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor

    Cumberland Lodge

    Electric Eels Swimming Club

    Maidenhead Foodshare

    Maidenhead Heritage Centre

    Maidenhead Mencap

    Men's Matters

    People to Places

    SportsAble

    Re:charge R&R

    Stand out for Autism

    Thames Hospice

    Thames Valley Adventure Playground

    The Adult Dyslexia Centre

    The Autism Group

    The Brett Foundation

    The Dash Charity

    The Link Foundation

    The Prince Philip Trust Fund

    The Sequela Foundation

    Timbertown

    Ways into Work

    Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum

    Windsor Foodshare

    Windsor Homeless Project

    It's voting time.

    Over the past few weeks, nominations have been open for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards and now it's time for you to help decide one of the winners.

    The Maidenhead Advertiser is sponsoring the Best Charity Award category, which will be decided by a public vote rather than a panel of judges.

    We've pulled together the nominations for a longlist of more than 30 good causes based in the area and you can vote for your chosen charity from today (Monday).

    The first stage of voting will close at noon on Friday, August 10, when the longlist will be narrowed down to a shortlist of three charities with the most votes.

    A vote for the final three will then take place on the Advertiser website from August 13-17.

    The winner will be revealed at the awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 21.

