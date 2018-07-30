Best Charity voting begins for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

It's voting time.

Over the past few weeks, nominations have been open for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards and now it's time for you to help decide one of the winners.

The Maidenhead Advertiser is sponsoring the Best Charity Award category, which will be decided by a public vote rather than a panel of judges.

We've pulled together the nominations for a longlist of more than 30 good causes based in the area and you can vote for your chosen charity from today (Monday).

The first stage of voting will close at noon on Friday, August 10, when the longlist will be narrowed down to a shortlist of three charities with the most votes.

A vote for the final three will then take place on the Advertiser website from August 13-17.

The winner will be revealed at the awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 21.