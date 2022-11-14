£120,000 raised as pooches scale Windsor obstacle course

More than £120,000 was raised by pet-lovers as pooches scaled obstacle courses in Windsor at the weekend.

Thousands of participants were at Royal Windsor Racecourse on Saturday and Sunday for the Muddy Dog Challenge, in aid of the Battersea Old Windsor animal charity.

Dog owners and their four-legged friends can take part in one of the UK's biggest obstacle courses, which contains a maze, muddy canine crawl and hurdles.

The event has so far raised a total of £125,499 which will go towards the care of thousands of dogs and cats that the charity helps every year.

Each pair of participants were presented with a well-earned medal and rosette.

Battersea’s Senior Challenge Events Officer, Jasmine Monk, said: “Our Windsor Muddy Dog Challenge events hold a special place in our hearts, with one of our centres located nearby in the Royal Borough, so we were delighted to see our participants raise such a fantastic amount for Battersea.

"All the money raised will allow our dedicated staff to care for the thousands of dogs and cats that need our help everywhere.

"These were our last Muddy Dog Challenge events of 2022 and I want to say a huge thank you to all those who participated, volunteered, and cheered on their loved ones.

"Everyone who has taken part throughout the year has helped make our events so special and without everyone’s support, we simply wouldn’t be able to do it.

"Registrations for next year’s events are now open, and we’re looking forward to another year of fun in the mud."

For more information on how to take part in 2023, visit www.muddydog.battersea.org.uk