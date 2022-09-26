Two Royal Borough grant-giving charities merge to form one

Two Royal Borough charities that honour the legacy of Prince Albert and Prince Philip have merged following approval from the Charity Commission.

The Royal Albert Institute Fund and Prince Philip Trust Fund will be brought together to maximise grant funding for the good causes.

The former was created more than 150 years ago in 1867 and began life as an organisation that promoted interest in literature, science and the arts, delivering lectures at its premises in Sheet Street, Windsor.

Following the financial impact of wars, the organisation transformed into a charity, giving out grants to organisations.

The latter was established in 1977 and is a grant-giving trust which distributes cash to good causes across the Royal Borough.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two charities joined forces to support children to continue their education online with the supply of £20,000 worth of tablets and laptops for those who did not have appropriate IT equipment at home.

The decision to amalgamate The Royal Albert Institute Fund into the Prince Philip Trust Fund has been taken in order to maximise the amount of grant funding that can be made available, trustees said.

David Osmond, treasurer and trustee for the Royal Albert Institute Fund, said: "For some time we have recognised the synergies of both charities, serving similar goals and similar organisations in the local area.

"We hope that, through this merger, we are able to make our impact greater as part of the Prince Philip Trust Fund.

“My fellow trustees and I have all been so honoured to be a part of the long history of this charity which has done so much good for the civic life of Windsor and for its residents and we look forward to seeing the Prince Philip Trust Fund continue this work.”

Chris Aitken, secretary and trustee for the Prince Philip Trust Fund, added: "We are delighted to be bringing the Royal Albert Institute Fund into the fold of the Prince Philip Trust Fund.

"We will be honouring its legacy in a number of ways and will keep alive their significant contribution to the local community.

“We will continue to support the arts scene in Windsor - as well as our usual wide ranging good causes - and in the future we will be announcing a specific award that will look to contribute to a local arts-based project."