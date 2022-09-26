Hundreds of paper tributes to Queen on display in Windsor

Hundreds of paper hearts featuring tributes from school children to the Queen are now on display at the Windsor & Royal Borough Museum.

BBC Radio Berkshire helped youngsters share messages by decorating ‘Royal Hearts’ - and partnered with the Royal Borough to put them on public display.

The hearts, featuring words and drawings, will be on display at the Corn Market, outside the museum, and inside the building, until Sunday.

The schools involved include Datchet St Mary’s C of E Primary Academy, Eton Porny C of E First School, St Edward’s Catholic First School, Queen Anne Royal Free C of E First School and The King’s House School, all in Windsor, and Crazies Hill C of E Primary School near Wargrave.

Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Windsor, said: “This unique and engaging project was a fantastic way for young people to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and be part of this historic moment, and it’s one we’re pleased to support.

"We are honoured that she chose to spend so much time in Windsor and so the museum, in the heart of the town, is a fitting location for this display.

“For the children involved, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had been a constant and reassuring presence their whole lives and this display is a great way to reflect on her long reign and celebrate her life.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to visit the museum and see the display. With the beautiful drawings and kind words displayed on the hearts around the museum, and outside, it really is a sight to behold.”

BBC Radio Berkshire’s executive dditor, Duncan McLarty, said: “It has been such a privilege to work with so many local schools and give children an opportunity to express their feelings about The Queen.

"It is really touching to see just how much the youngest people in our county understand and appreciate the unique contribution of our longest serving monarch.”

The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.