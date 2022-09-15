What you need to know about coming to Windsor for the Queen's committal service on Monday

The Royal Borough has outlined the Windsor arrangements for the procession of Her Majesty’s coffin to St George’s Chapel for the committal service.

Where to watch on the day

The procession will take part in Albert Road and The Long Walk. There will be no ceremonial move through Windsor town centre.

There will be public viewing areas on The Long Walk, along with water stations, toilets, catering and waste facilities, along with viewing screens where people will be able to watch the service at Westminster Abbey, prior to the committal service.

A number of accessible and disabled viewing areas for the event have been provided at set locations along The Long Walk.

These areas will be clearly marked and will be supported by stewards wearing purple high-visibility jackets.

These disabled viewing spaces are available on a first come, first served basis. Support will be provided where possible for anyone who cannot access these areas, but this will be limited.

Folding chairs and handheld umbrellas will be permitted, however gazebos and tents are not allowed on The Long Walk to ensure that as many people as possible can see.

The committal service will take place in the precincts of Windsor Castle at St George’s Chapel. There will be no public viewing areas inside the Castle.

People can also watch or listen to the state funeral and committal service from home on television, radio and online.

Parking and travel

A number of temporary road closures will be in place on Monday, September 19.

Further information relating to times and extent of the closures is available at www.rbwm.gov.uk/HM-The-Queen

In preparation for the day, there will also be a number of road closures in place on Saturday, September 17 from midnight until 7am.

If coming to Windsor, 'expect significant travel delays' and use public transport if possible. Rail operators will be providing extra passenger capacity on services to and from Windsor. Check before you travel as these may be subject to delays.

If driving, plan where you will park and set off early.

All council-owned public car parks, except for Home Park, are currently open but have ‘very limited availability.’

All have provision for accessible parking but spaces in council car parks will be limited.

Additional parking is currently available outside of Windsor town centre, provided by Windsor Racecourse. Parking is £12, with card payment only on arrival. The racecourse is located in Maidenhead Road, Windsor SL4 5EZ.

The racecourse is 1.5 miles from Windsor town centre. It is a 30-minute walk along the River Thames and through Windsor to the designated spectator areas on the Long Walk.

From Friday to Monday (16-19), there will be an additional park-and-walk car park available at the Review Ground Car Park. This is open from 6am until 10pm and will be free on Friday.

Parking is £20 per vehicle on Saturday, Sunday and Monday payable via the Ringo App. On Monday, parking should pre-booked where possible. Access to the Review Ground Car Park is from the A332, SL4 2BD.

This car park is approximately a 20-minute walk from Windsor town centre. Walking routes will be signposted.

Visit tickets.windsor.gov.uk/sales/transport-and-passes/windsor-committal-service-park/review-ground-parking

On Monday, Blue Badge holders are exempt from charges at the Review Ground Car Park, and a limited number of DDA compliant buggies will be available to transport people with physical and mobility impairment to the designated viewing areas.