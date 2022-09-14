Police carrying out specialist searches around Windsor Castle

01:24PM, Wednesday 14 September 2022
Thames Valley Police is carrying out specialist searches in and around Windsor as people visit the town to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.
Officers and dogs have been searching phone boxes, drains, bins and other items, as well as carrying out patrols in the town centre, the Long Walk and Home Park to protect local residents, business and visitors whilst the town is exceptionally busy.
They’re working alongside colleagues from the Armed Response, Mounted Section, Drone and local neighbourhood teams in and around Windsor.
This is in addition to other security measures already in place.
Police invite members of the public to speak to them with any concerns, 'remain vigilant' and report anything suspicious.
