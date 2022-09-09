King Charles says farewell to beloved mother: “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

In a heartfelt speech broadcast at 6pm this evening (September 9), the new King spoke of his mother the Queen – his personal fondness for her and admiration for how she went about her work throughout her long life.

King Charles recalled the Queen’s broadcast in Cape Town in 1947 on her 21st birthday.

“She pledged to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples,” he said.

“That was more than a promise. It was a profound personal commitment that defined her whole life.

“She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.

"I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

"Whatever may be your background and beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love."

King Charles expressed a hint of regret that he would have to scale back on his commitments to certain issues and charitable causes, in light of his new duties.

"But I know this work will go on in the trusted hands of others," he said.

Charles' wife Camilla will become Queen consort. Of this, the King said:

"I know she will bring to her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

The King went on to wish luck and express confidence in Prince William, who will take his former title as the Prince of Wales – a title the King feels ‘greatly privileged’ to have borne.

He also expressed his love for Harry and Meghan, ‘as they continue to build their lives overseas’.

King Charles then thanked the public for their ‘heartfelt condolences’.

“They mean more to me than I could ever possibly express,” he said.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey, to join my dear Papa, I would simply say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”