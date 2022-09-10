Community, schools and businesses say fond farewell to Queen

Celebrities, charities, community groups and businesses in East Berks and South Bucks have joined in the chorus of grief and fond memories for the Queen.

More tributes are expected to follow.

Berkshire Scouts:

We’re deeply saddened by the death of Our Patron, HM The Queen. A dedicated supporter of Scouts, Her Majesty has been a peerless role model for our young people.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family.

At Eton College on Friday morning, the whole school gathered in School Yard to 'reflect with gratitude' on the Queen's 'extraordinary service' to the UK and Commonwealth.

This morning the whole school gathered in School Yard to remember Her Majesty the Queen. Like the whole nation, we reflect with gratitude on her extraordinary service to the UK and Commonwealth. Eton is proud to remember the many happy occasions on which she visited the school.

Former EastEnders actor and Thames Hospice ambassador Ross Kemp said the Queen has been 'a steady hand, guiding our country through its ups and downs.

"She dedicated her life to the service of her people as she promised," he said.

The Queen served her people unflinchingly with dignity and grace. She has been a steady hand, guiding our country through its ups and downs. She will be sadly missed, not only here but around the world. She dedicated her life to the service of her people as she promised.

The Queen was a patron of the trust that maintains the historic Theatre Royal Windsor - and as such, the theatre has made a long tribute.

"As anyone who has visited the Theatre Royal Windsor Will be aware, out theatre stands in the shadow of Windsor Castle and as such we have a daily reminder of the Royal Familiy's impact on our town and country.

"As both a Princess and later our Queen, Her Majesty visited out theatre on a number of occasions. We are forever grateful for her patronage and the warmth of her support."

As a mark of respect, there will be a minute's silence held prior to each performance, as well as the playing of the National Anthem, at the theatre during the period of mourning.

An update on our performances going forwards:



As a mark of respect for our patron, there will be a minutes silence held followed by the playing of the National Anthem prior to each performance during this period of mourning. For customer enquiries please contact the Box Office.

Alexander Devine is a children's hospice in Maidenhead. Its CEO Fiona Devine, said:

"We join the nation in mourning the profound loss of our extraordinary Queen and remembering her outstanding public service over the last 70 years, particularly her tireless support of so many charities. She was a constant and comfort in an ever changing world.”

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.

We send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family and to everyone affected by this news."

Councillor Ken Elvin, chairman of Bray Parish Council:

“It is with great sadness that Bray Parish Council has learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"I hope everyone within Bray Parish will join me in extending our sincere condolences to the whole Royal Family at this very sad time”.

A Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available at Bray Parish Council Office between the hours of 9.30-12.30.

Thames Valley Adventure Playground in Taplow, which creates a safe place for fun activities for those with disabilities and special needs:

Our thoughts are with the Royal family as we mourn the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II



Our thoughts are with the Royal family as we mourn the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

(Credit: Eleanor Thomlinson Art)

On their websites, the parish and town councils of Cookham, White Waltham, Waltham St Lawrence, Hurley, Cox Green, Bisham, Datchet, Eton, Horton, Old Windsor, Sunningdale, Sunninghill & Ascot and Wraysbury have also all given over their home pages to respects to the Queen.

The Dash Charity in Slough, which supports victims of domestic abuse:

At Dash, our thoughts and condolences are with everyone who loved Her Majesty the Queen and all who mourn her: may she rest in peace.

The Queen was a patron of the school LVS Ascot (Licensed Victuallers' School). They said:

"We at the Licensed trade Charity and the LVS Schools are saddened by news of the death of our schools’ patron, Her Majesty the Queen, today Thursday 8th September 2022. Her Majesty the Queen was a much loved and valued patron of the LVS family of schools for 70 years.

We, at the Licensed trade Charity and the LVS Schools are saddened by news of the death of our schools’ patron, Her Majesty the Queen, today Thursday 8th September 2022.



Her Majesty the Queen was a much loved and valued patron of the LVS family of schools for 70 years.

The Queen was also patron of St George's School and St George's Chapel.

The school said:



"Her Majesty The Queen has been the patron of St George's School throughout her reign. We join people around the world in mourning.

"We give thanks to the extraordinary support and interest Her Majesty showed in our school. She will be forever an inspiration to our community."

Her Majesty The Queen has been the patron of St George's School throughout her reign. We join people around the world in mourning.

We give thanks to the extraordinary support and interest Her Majesty showed in our school. She will be forever an inspiration to our community.

Businesses, too, have paid their respects.

The Alma Public House in Windsor is one of the small businesses in the area to pay tribute to the Queen on the news of her death.

"As a team, we wish to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family," they wrote.

The pub also announced it will postpone its live performances out of respect.

It will be showing the televised events that honour the Queen's memory.