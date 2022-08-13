Surrey man punished for drug driving in Windsor

A Surrey man has been banned from driving for 36 months and will have to undertake 140 hours of unpaid work after being caught drug driving in Windsor.

William Edwick, 35, of Denham Road, Egham, was pulled over on January 21 during a police patrol in Dedworth.

A saliva test was carried out at the roadside and indicated a positive result for both cocaine and cannabis in Edwick's system.

He was arrested and provided a blood sample at the police station which found him to be three times over the legal limit for cannabis and over the limit for Benzoylegonine, the breakdown product of cocaine.

Edwick pleaded guilty to one count each of driving a motor vehicle over the specified limit for cannabis and driving a motor vehicle over the specified limit for cocaine on Monday (August 8) and was sentenced the same day.

He received a 36-month period of disqualification from driving and will have to undertake 140 hours of unpaid work at Slough Magistrates’ Court.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “The use of drugs whilst driving a motor vehicle is hugely irresponsible and can impair the reactions significantly.

“Drug and drink driving is one of the fatal four and is known to cause death and serious injury on our roads on a daily basis.

“We will continue to carry out proactive work to catch those who seek to drive whilst under the influence of drugs and bring them to justice.

“I hope that this case stands as an example to others that drug and drink driving will not be tolerated.”