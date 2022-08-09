Police warning over catapult attacks on wildlife in Datchet

Additional police patrols are planned following reports of wildlife being killed by catapult attacks in Datchet.

Thames Valley Police said it is investigating several attacks where catapults have been used to target animals in the village.

The force said anyone caught carrying a catapult without a lawful reason could be prosecuted.

Sergeant Catherine Griffiths, based at Windsor Police Station said: “We are investigating several incidents involving wildlife being attacked with catapults and killed by youths in Datchet.

“We are aware of the impact this is having upon the community and the threat to wildlife that the issue of catapults cause.

“We will deal with offenders robustly and proactively as well as conducting additional targeted patrols in place over the coming weeks to deter further incidents.”

Members of the public have been asked to contact police on 101 or by visiting www.thamesvalley.police.uk if they have any information about the attacks.