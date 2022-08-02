SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man who entered grounds of Windsor Castle charged with treason offences

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Windsor Castle to host storytelling sessions for World Book Day

    Windsor Castle (Ref:126567-2)

    A man who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged with treason offences.

    Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton was charged today (Tuesday) with three offences under multiple laws, including section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842.

    Furthermore, he has been charged with making threats to kill, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

    Chail remains in police custody, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 17.

    Windsor

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved