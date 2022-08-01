Hotel evacuated after fire breaks out at Legoland

Firefighters were called to Legoland Windsor Resort yesterday (Sunday) after a fire engulfed the front of the Legoland Hotel.

Black smoke billowed from the front of the hotel, which saw all guests and staff evacuated from the building.

Firefighters from Slough, Windsor and Ascot remained on the scene for more than two-and-a-half hours whilst they tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Legoland said: “At 3.35pm yesterday, there was a small fire outside the Legoland Hotel.

“The fire was isolated to the front exterior of the hotel only.

“Our well-rehearsed emergency procedures were immediately implemented and the emergency services were called and attended the site.

“The Hotel was immediately evacuated and all guests and staff are safe and well.

“The health and safety of our guests is our top priority and the hotel is currently closed whilst the fire brigade’s investigation takes place.

“Hotel guests are being refunded or offered alternative accommodation. Guests were given extra time to enjoy a selection of rides in the theme park in the evening, which remained open for business as usual.”