Windsor to welcome new Danish bakery

A taste of Denmark will be arriving in Windsor as a new all-day Danish bakery prepares to open its doors next month.

Ole & Steen was founded in Copenhagen 30 years ago and has announced Windsor as the location for its 21st UK bakery, which it plans to launch on Thursday, August 4.

The Scandinavian eatery will bring fresh Danish pastries and authentic breads to Windsor Yards, opening seven days a week from 7.30am-7pm weekdays and Saturdays.

The opening of the Windsor store will be just the bakery's second to start trading outside London, with another one located in Oxford.

To mark the new opening, Ole & Steen will hide bunches of flowers in streets and parks around the new bakery, with anyone finding them receiving a series of envelopes containing various prizes.

These include a ‘Guld Kort’ (gold card) - worth £250 at Ole & Steen - as well envelopes entitling finders to free food and drink at the bakery.

The new store will have seating for 82 including the inside and outside, with its menu including traditional Danish loaves such as Skagen and Ølander, which are baked fresh every morning.

In addition, salads, hot drinks and sweet treats including the famous Cinnamon Social will be on offer to customers.

Lee Nixon, managing director of Ole & Steen, said: “We hope to integrate ourselves into the local Windsor neighbourhood and boost job opportunities in the area.

"We pride ourselves on our true Scandinavian feel and authentic, high quality, delicious baked goods which we are now bringing to the South East."

Follow Ole & Steen on Instagram @oleandsteenuk and visit www.oleandsteen.co.uk for more information.