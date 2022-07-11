Wrong use of train alarms causes 30 hours of delays - South Western Railway

Passengers incorrectly activating train alarms has resulted in more than 30 hours of delays, South Western Railway (SWR) says.

The train operator - which runs routes in Windsor - added there were 176 incidents of customers incorrectly engaging emergency alarms, causing 1,825 minutes of delays and nine service cancellations.

These delays were reported between December and May.

When an alarm is activated, the train guard must walk through the train to investigate the incident, with the train remaining at a standstill.

SWR says this not only causes delays to the train, but leads to trapped trains behind it, leading to 'significant and unnecessary disruption to many'.

The operator adds that alarms should only be reserved for emergencies, such as a fire on the train, with the penalty for intentionally activating an alarm incorrectly set at £1,000.

Passengers have activated alarms because they have forgotten luggage on the platform, while others hit it because of a dropped phone out of the window.

Other incidents of incorrect usage of alarms over the period included:

A customer activating an alarm because they were feeling anxious, leading to a five-minute delay

A customer activating an alarm because they became concerned about an unattended bag, leading to a 17-minute delay

Christian Neill, customer experience director for SWR, said: "Customer alarms should only be used in emergencies. Improper activations cause significant disruption to services, negatively impacting staff, and other customers.

“SWR has robust measures in place to support customers who are feeling unwell or to tackle disorder.

"Customers in need of assistance should speak to a member of staff or contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016.”

SWR said that in non-emergency circumstances, customers should use alternative ways to receive assistance.

"If you need help or assistance, please consider speaking to the onboard guard or any member of staff; alighting at the next station to seek assistance or use the help point button," the train operator added.