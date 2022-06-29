Where can you watch the Queen's Baton Relay in Maidenhead, Eton and Windsor?

Wakeboard, paddleboard and canoe are among the ways the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will tour Maidenhead, Eton and Windsor on Wednesday, July 6 ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Queen’s Baton – a relay in its 16th edition in the lead-up to the games - will be visiting the Royal Borough as part of a 25-day tour of English regions.

Along the way, the Baton will be carried by inspiring Batonbearers, including para-powerlifter Louise Sugden, of Maidenhead.

The Baton will be cheered on by Mini Batonbearers, students from local schools who are taking part in the Schools' Baton Relay later in July.

The relay can be witnessed from public viewing areas at Maidenhead Waterways bridges, Eton High Street, Eton Bridge, Barry Avenue and Alexandra Gardens in Windsor.

Festivities will begin at around 9.20am when the Baton is expected to depart from Library Square, in St Ives Road, following a welcome reception of local dignitaries and school children.

It will proceed along Maidenhead Waterways in a Canadian canoe as far as the pontoon.

For the public, there will be viewing areas on the Waterways bridges and people are advised to arrive in good time as space there is limited.

The Baton will then go to Taplow Lake for a wakeboarding and paddleboarding session with an invited audience, before heading to Thames Valley Athletics Centre to join Windsor Girls’ sports day.

The relay will later proceed through the private grounds of Eton College and, subject to making good progress, is scheduled to reach Eton High Street at around 10.35am for a hand-to-hand relay down the High Street, over Eton Bridge and along the promenade on Barry Avenue, Windsor.

People are invited to line Eton High Street to watch, with additional public viewing areas on Eton Bridge and the pavements along Barry Avenue. Traffic will be held briefly as the Baton passes: on Pococks Lane, side roads leading into Eton High Street and along Barry Avenue.

At around 10.50am, the relay is scheduled to reach the bandstand at Alexandra Gardens, Windsor, and then everyone is invited to join a community celebration from 10.30am until 1pm, with music, 'have a go' sports and selfies with Batonbearers.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the leader of the council, said: “We look forward to welcoming the Queen’s Baton to the Royal Borough on its way to the Commonwealth Games, and we’ve planned a unique relay route that will showcase our fantastic borough and bring the excitement of the Games to our communities and the wider Thames Valley.

“This is also a great opportunity to inspire more people to get active locally, even possibly our next Commonwealth star, and we are inviting everyone to join in with this historic occasion, cheer on the Baton’s progress at the public viewing areas and join the community celebration at Alexandra Gardens.”

For more information about the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr

All timings are subject to the timely arrival and progress of the Baton.