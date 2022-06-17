SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Windsor's Frogmore House to open to public for limited time

    Windsor's Frogmore House to open to public for limited time

    Credit: Philip Craven

    Frogmore House and Garden is set to open to the public for the first time since 2019 later this summer.

    Visitors can take a look around the 17th century royal retreat in Windsor Great Park from August 30 to September 1 as part of the annual charity garden open days.

    Frogmore House became a royal residence in 1792 when it was bought by Queen Charlotte, the wife of George III.

    Since then, successive monarchs have enjoyed the tranquil surroundings and exquisite interiors.

    It is no longer an occupied royal residence but is frequently used by members of the Royal Family for entertaining.

    Frogmore House will be open on the following dates:

    Tuesday, August 30 – Open as part of the National Garden Scheme which gives visitors unique access to 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Visit https://www.ngs.org.uk/frogmore-house-gardens to book.

    Wednesday, August 31 – Open in support of the Mothers’ Union charity which aims to support the world’s hardest-to-reach families and communities. Visit https://visitfrogmore.eventbrite.co.uk/ to book tickets.

    Thursday, September 1 – Open in support of the Guide Dogs charity which is here to help the two million people in the UK living with sight loss. Visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/frogmore-house-open-garden/ to book tickets.

    Windsor

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved