Opening date announced for The Ivy brasserie in Windsor

The Ivy brasserie has confirmed it will be opening its new dining spot in Windsor ahead of the town’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Food-lovers can check out The Ivy Collection’s latest venue from Tuesday, May 31.

The eatery is next door to the Harte & Garter Hotel and replaces the former Brasserie Tearooms.

It will feature an extensive menu including breakfast, lunch, weekend brunch, afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails.

Notable features of the restaurant’s interiors include colourful artwork inspired by the surrounding area, marble flooring and floral designs curated by art consultant Adam Ellis.

General manager James Chard said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Ivy Collection to Windsor.

“The town is internationally renowned for its historic castle, culture and beautiful scenery, and the team and I are excited to welcome residents and visitors of Windsor this spring once we open our doors.”