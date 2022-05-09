Darth Vader paddleboards the Thames in Twitter video

Darth Vader took a break from serving the Galactic Empire by paddleboarding on the River Thames near Windsor last week in celebration of the Star Wars franchise.

Richard Symonds, 52, decided to don the Sith Lord’s costume on May 4, which is known by many movie enthusiasts as ‘Star Wars Day’.

A fan of the series since he was 10, Richard – or Darth Vader – told the Express that he wanted to ‘give people a giggle’ on Wednesday last week.

“Having recently bought the outfit, I thought why not give people a giggle and as I’m passionate about paddleboarding I thought combining the two would be something different,” he said.

“[The reaction] was just magic; boats hooting horns, people racing to get a photo, shaking hands with passing boats – I was just glad I was anonymous behind the mask.”

Although Darth Vader is set to take a hiatus from paddleboarding, Richard added Spiderman and Aqua Woman could be taking to the Thames in the very near future.