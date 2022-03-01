Competition to have home recreated in bricks launched by Legoland

A competition has been launched to find one family who would like to see their home recreated in a 110cm x 100cm plot at Legoland in Windsor.

The one-week competition has been launched as part of the resort’s celebration of its new Lego brick building attraction, ‘The Brick’.

Listed by online estate agents Purplebricks, the plot, situated in the Miniland section, is situated next to the Eiffel Tower, the Sacre Coeur and Leeds Castle.

Legoland’s team of model makers will create the 1:20 scale replica of the winning family’s home, made from thousands of Lego bricks, along with a car and even the family themselves.

To enter the competition, families need to share a photo of their home along with a description of why it should become a Lego creation via the Legoland website.

Paula Laughton, chief model maker at the Legoland Windsor Resort, said: “To celebrate the idea of the family home as an amazing space where kids and parents play, build and bring LEGO imaginations to life, we have decided to list a plot at Miniland for the first time in the resort’s 25-year history.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for one lucky family to have their home, their car and even themselves built out of LEGO bricks in Miniland.

"The model making team can’t wait to unveil it ahead of The Brick, our brand-new LEGO brick building attraction opening to guests.”

Purplebricks managing director Tom Greenacre said: “We’re delighted to bring to market this unique development opportunity.

“The plot – measuring 110cm x 100cm – is perfectly situated for those with a passion for travel, culture and architecture, with some of the world’s most famous landmarks just a short walk away.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to build a second home in a very prestigious location.”

The competition runs from Monday, February 28, to Monday March, 7.

For more information, visit the Miniland plot listing on Purplebricks at https://page.purplebricks.co.uk/legoland/