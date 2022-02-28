Windsor and Maidenhead households set for council tax rebate in April

Nearly £4.6million has been allocated in the Royal Borough for a council tax rebate for households in Bands A-D.

Band A covers households with a value of up to £40,000, Band B for £40,000-£52,000, Band C is £52,000-£68,000 and Band D (average) is £68,000-£88,000.

In April 2022, these households are set to receive council tax rebates to offset the rising costs of energy.

They will receive a £150 council tax rebate, which will not need to be repaid.

This is available this even for those who get full Council Tax Support, or residents who are in a Band E property but charged a D rate due to a Disabled Band Reduction.

Residents cannot get the rebate if they are not the liable person, if the property is empty or if it is a second home.

The Royal Borough has allocated nearly £4.6million for this mandatory scheme and await further national guidance on administering it.

It aims to start making payments during April 2022 and will update further if there is anything residents need to do.

To assist vulnerable people living in properties in bands E to H who do not qualify for the rebate, the Royal Borough has been allocated a further £294,150.

This is to administer an award up to £150 under a local discretionary scheme.

The council is currently developing the qualifying criteria, in line with national guidance, and will update people further as soon as possible.

