Appeal to find teenager last seen leaving Windsor nightclub

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been reporting missing after leaving a night club in Windsor early this morning.

Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell, was last seen leaving Atik nightclub, William Street, at about 2am.

She has not returned home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.

Marnie is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair and a slim build.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie’s whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.

“If you see her, please contact us on 999.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.”