Several more weeks of bird flu measures in Windsor, meeting told

Measures to prevent the recent spread of bird flu in Windsor will be in place for another two or three weeks, a meeting heard this week.

Councillors were updated on the response to the ongoing bird flu outbreak in Windsor at the Windsor Town Forum yesterday (Thursday).

Last week, swans were reported dead in Windsor and a rescue centre in Eton was forced to euthanise all its swans after an outbreak of the disease was discovered.

Town manager Paul Roach said that the Royal Borough's trading standards team are leading the response to the issue and have been in contact with businesses which manage or keep birds.

He added that he has been working with companies who sell bird food to temporarily cease the selling of the products.

Dog walkers have been encouraged to keep their pets on leads along Windsor and Eton riversides as the council aims to prevent birds from congregating together.

"There has been an exclusion zone of about 3km from the centre of Windsor outwards," Mr Roach said.

"The primary aim is really to try and prevent birds from flocking together - I know what everybody is thinking, how do you keep swans social distancing? There is no answer to that.

"But we're trying to make sure we are not encouraging them to come together."

On how long the exclusion zone will last, Mr Roach added: "The official line is that after the last confirmed death of a bird there has to be 21 clear days.

"I know there were four dead birds reported over the weekend, so those 21 days started again at the beginning of the week.

"So we have probably got at least another two, possibly three weeks, where we will have to keep suspending the sale of food and making sure the public are aware that they shouldn't be feeding the birds."