Liberal Democrats select Windsor general election candidate

The Liberal Democrats have selected their Parliamentary candidate for Windsor as they aim to battle the Conservatives for a traditional blue seat.

Julian Tisi, who lives in the town with his wife - Clewer East councillor Amy - and three children, has been selected as the election candidate.

He is a chartered accountant who has stood for the Lib Dems previously in Windsor since moving to the area more than 15 years ago.

The party has enjoyed recent success in by-elections following shock wins in traditionally safe Conservative seats of North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham last year.

Windsor - also normally a blue seat - has long been held by Tory MP Adam Afriyie since 2005.

At the last general election in 2019, Julian increased the Liberal vote share by more than 11 per cent, with the party also gaining eight council seats on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead at the local ballots.

The next general election is scheduled to take place in May 2024.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey MP, said: “Julian is a passionate campaigner for his community and will be a fantastic candidate for the Liberal Democrats.

“As we saw last month in North Shropshire, people have had enough of Boris Johnson and his Government.

“Windsor is a winnable 'blue wall' seat and it will clearly be a two-horse race between a committed local Liberal Democrat team and [the] Conservative party."

Julian added: “I am delighted to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for my local area.

"The Liberal Democrats are fighting for a fair deal for local people, including battling to save green spaces from unwanted development including Windsor riverfront and Jealotts Hill.”