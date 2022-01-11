Restricted airspace order approved for Windsor Castle

01:05PM, Tuesday 11 January 2022
The use of airspace around Windsor Castle is set to be restricted following a request from police.
The order will restrict the use of airspace up to 2,500ft and within a 1.25 nautical mile radius around the Queen’s residence from January 27.
It follows a public consultation carried out by Thames Valley Police and the Met Police, which led to an application to the Civil Aviation Authority.
Any flights within the restricted area will require authorisation.
Unless someone has an exemption or prior permission, anyone who breaches the restrictions will face prosecution.
Thames Valley Police said the order will be an additional method to keep the community living nearby Windsor Castle safe.
Officers already carry out regular patrols in the area to provide reassurance along with a range of other security measures.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
It was told to take down a large marquee affixed to the external walls of the building.
A new Mediterranean restaurant is due to open at a Maidenhead regeneration scheme next year, promising to offer ‘something different’ for foodies.
Firefighters had to tackle a house fire at a property in Maidenhead earlier today.