SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Restricted airspace order approved for Windsor Castle

    Queen sends message to the public as she arrives at Windsor Castle

    The use of airspace around Windsor Castle is set to be restricted following a request from police.

    The order will restrict the use of airspace up to 2,500ft and within a 1.25 nautical mile radius around the Queen’s residence from January 27.

    It follows a public consultation carried out by Thames Valley Police and the Met Police, which led to an application to the Civil Aviation Authority.

    Any flights within the restricted area will require authorisation.

    Unless someone has an exemption or prior permission, anyone who breaches the restrictions will face prosecution.

    Thames Valley Police said the order will be an additional method to keep the community living nearby Windsor Castle safe.

    Officers already carry out regular patrols in the area to provide reassurance along with a range of other security measures.

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved