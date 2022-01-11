Restricted airspace order approved for Windsor Castle

The use of airspace around Windsor Castle is set to be restricted following a request from police.

The order will restrict the use of airspace up to 2,500ft and within a 1.25 nautical mile radius around the Queen’s residence from January 27.

It follows a public consultation carried out by Thames Valley Police and the Met Police, which led to an application to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Any flights within the restricted area will require authorisation.

Unless someone has an exemption or prior permission, anyone who breaches the restrictions will face prosecution.

Thames Valley Police said the order will be an additional method to keep the community living nearby Windsor Castle safe.

Officers already carry out regular patrols in the area to provide reassurance along with a range of other security measures.