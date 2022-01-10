Dogs to be kept on leads in Eton and Windsor due to bird flu outbreak

Dog walkers along the riverbanks of Windsor and Eton will be required to keep dog on leads starting today – due to the recent outbreak of bird flu.

Last week, swans were reported dead in Windsor and a rescue centre in Eton was forced to euthanise all its swans after an outbreak was discovered.

DEFRA’s disease control zone is in place to minimise the spread and protect our swans, other waterfowl and commercial poultry flocks.

The virus is on low risk to humans but dog owners are being instructed to keep dogs on leads.

On its social media, the Royal Borough said that on national advice, dog owners will be required from Monday (today, January 10) to keep dogs on leads along the riverbanks at Windsor and Eton, including adjacent grassy areas such as The Brocas.

“This gives you more control over pets and reduces the risk of dogs getting involved with potentially-infected bird mess on the riverbanks and spreading the infection on their feet,” it wrote.

DEFRA says this is ‘in the interests of your pet’s health and is a precautionary measure only’.