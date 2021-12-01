RBWM to close two Windsor day centres after cabinet backs plans

The Royal Borough will close two day centres in Windsor as it looks to change the way it runs services for the elderly and people with learning disabilities.

A decision to press ahead with plans to shut Windsor Day Centre and Oakbridge Day Centre was made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 25.

A public consultation ran in the summer, with the council hoping that the changes will save it a total of £300,000.

The consultation also focused on Boyn Grove resource centre in Maidenhead, which will be retained as a community hub under the proposals.

Implementation will take place in December before plans are fully operational in August.

Last week’s cabinet meeting heard that there were 102 respondents to the survey – with 64 per cent not supporting the council’s plans to shut the two Windsor day centres.

The Royal Borough says that people with a learning disability who need a building-based service in the Windsor area will be able to use the Mencap building in Imperial Road.

A report added: “There are already building-based day centres with sufficient vacancies for older people in the Windsor area: Spencer Denney Day Centre operated by Age Concern Windsor, and The Old Windsor Day Centre run by Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East.”

The occupation of the Mencap building would also depend on works to the existing disabled toilets and kitchen, the local authority added. A capital bid for these is due to be considered in February.

“The proposals will provide opportunities for people to move from building-based activities in a single centre to more flexible community-based arrangements. People will able to choose what they do, when they do it and with whom,” the report adds.

Speaking at cabinet, Councillor Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), lead member for adult social care, said: “Although people were certainly positive about the idea of community-based care, there was a feeling there might be a desire to have some kind of building-based day centre.

“That is an important point because of the need to ensure what we do has fair geographical access but also to take on board the points that have been raised during the consultation.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Karen Davies (Clewer East) asked for reassurance that if the funding for the works to the Mencap building do not come forward next year, families will still be provided with a building-based service.

Hilary Hall, director of adults, health and housing, confirmed that the council ‘will make provision’ and that the works are ‘high priority’ within the capital programme.