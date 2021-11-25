New bubble tea store opens in Windsor

The bubble tea craze has landed in Windsor following the opening of Mooboo in Windsor Yards.

The Taiwanese bubble tea company has locations across the UK and opened its store in 126 King Edward Court at the weekend.

It hosted a grand opening event and offered deals on its selection of drinks, which have taken off in popularity in recent years.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding the signature flavoured ‘bubbles’ which lie at the bottom of the cup.

Mooboo’s menu features flavours ranging from passionfruit and mango to savoury options. Customers will also be able to purchase mocktails and specials, incuding Oreo and Creme Brûlée flavoured teas.

For more information, visit www.mooboo.co