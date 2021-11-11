Alexander Devine Santa Dash returns to Windsor this month

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Santa Dash will be taking place in the town later this month – and registrations are open.

The annual fundraiser will once again turn the streets of Windsor into a sea of red on Sunday, November 28.

Now in its ninth year, this is the first time the festive fun run has been able to take place since 2019, with last year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic.

A virtual run was held instead to ensure that Devine could continue raising vital funds for the hospice, with hundreds of supporters raising a record-breaking £30,000.

This year, the charity is giving participants the option of either joining in the fun in Windsor, or taking part virtually.

Alexander Devine CEO Fiona Devine said: “There’s nothing quite like watching our sea of red Santas dashing through the streets of Windsor and along the Long Walk.

“It is proving to be as popular as ever, with over half our tickets sold already.”

One of these families being helped by Alexander Devine is Sarah Shiel from Burnham and her six year old son Franké, who has a life-limiting condition.

This is their second year taking part in Alexander Devine’s Santa Dash having signed up to last year’s virtual event.

Mum Sarah said: “There are nine of us taking part this year as Team Frank’s and we would love to raise over £1,000 for this special charity that means so much to us.

"When we were first referred to the hospice we were in a sad place but Alexander Devine bought some light back to our life.

"Providing love, support and laughter when we needed it most. Franké adores the sensory room and splashing in the pool and even came for his first ever sleepover in the summer.”

Registration is now open, and to sign up, visit www.alexanderdevine.org/santadash