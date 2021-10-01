NHS 'vaccine bus' to offer jabs across RBWM this month

A unique NHS mobile vaccination service on wheels is set to park up across the Royal Borough this month to offer jabs to those not yet vaccinated.

The health service bus, which has been dubbed the NHS vaccine bus, will be in Datchet, Dedworth, Ascot and Maidenhead.

The council has joined forces with the Frimley Health CCG and healthcare firm Solutions 4 Health to bring the vehicle to these locations, which is based on analysis of the vaccination and COVID case rate data in these locations.

The NHS team will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 16 and above, for either a first, second or booster dose.

People are reminded that the latter can only be given six months after the second jab.

Visit the bus on these dates and at these locations and times:

· Monday, October 4 and Tuesday, October 5 - Datchet railway station car park, 9am - 1pm (SL3 9ED). Then at the village hall car park from 2-5pm (SL3 9HR).

· Wednesday, October 6 - Dedworth Tesco car park, from 10am-6pm (SL4 4JT).

· Thursday, October 7 and Friday, October 8 - Ascot Racecourse Car Park 2, from 10am-6pm (SL5 7JX).

· Saturday, October 9 - Hurley Village Fete in Maidenhead, from 8.30am-3pm.

The NHS has reminded that people do not have to book to visit the bus, but should remember to socially distance, with face coverings 'strongly advised'.

For those unable to make the above dates and times, visit the Frimley CCG website to find out opportunities for other walk-in vaccinations.

The latest COVID data for the Royal Borough shows there are 378.8 cases per 100,000 people, with ages five to 11 experiencing the highest surge in cases.

There were 80 new cases reported in RBWM yesterday (Thursday).

A total of 77.1 per cent of residents aged 16 plus are now double jabbed, figures also show, which is broadly in line with the South East average, but below the England average of 82.1 per cent.

Vaccinations among adults appear to be slowing, but school pupils aged 12-15 have started to be offered the vaccine via the national school immunisation programme.

Those aged 16 and 17 can now book their jabs via the national online booking system.