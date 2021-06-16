Windsor Day Centre could close as RBWM aims to 'modernise' day services

The Windsor and Maidenhead council has launched a consultation on plans to ‘modernise’ day services for people with dementia, learning disabilities and additional complex needs.

The borough wants to identify ways to enhance the council’s ‘valued day services' for these groups, but an opposition councillor has raised concerns over aspects of the proposals.

Day services include activities and day centres for adults who need care and support, and their carers who may need respite.

The consultation is open until Sunday, August 29 and seeks feedback about proposed changes that the council says will give ‘more choice and control’ to residents and carers.

Options under consideration include:

Closing Windsor Day Centre and Oakbridge Centre in Imperial Road, Windsor, and providing this type of support in other buildings.

Offering a ‘wider range of activities in the community’.

Making a support service available at times ‘residents and carers need it’.

Day services have continued during the pandemic, and customers and their carers have been sent a consultation letter explaining the proposals and how to provide feedback.

The borough says that all responses will inform any future decisions made by cabinet when it meets later this year.

Its aim is to move away from a ‘building-based’ approach, but leader of the local independents Councillor Lynne Jones (OWRA, Old Windsor) had concerns.

“The more services we can put into a community the better, but we seem to be moving away from those community facilities, to providing just a service,” she said.

“We have seen it in children’s centres; moving to a hub model where you do not get those services being held in the community.”

She added: “In Old Windsor, we will fight for our day centre, and we are. For other communities not to have that, I think it would see people slipping through the net.

“If you are saying we will provide it [services] in another building, it is not going to be that central place that people know they can get together.

“So it is that cohesion of the community, and whether members of that community will make the effort to go somewhere else.

“I think they [the council] are going to have to work very hard to ensure they are meeting the needs of those people.”

Councillor Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) RBWM's cabinet member for adult social care, said: “We want to shape the service to reflect a more modern approach that gives our residents an enhanced service with access to a wider range of activities in the community, instead of being mainly based in a day centre.

“No decisions have been made yet. We will continue to work with residents to understand their wishes and ambitions, involving families, carers and advocates.

“Together, we can create a flexible, responsive service that celebrates and supports people as individuals, enabling them to thrive.”