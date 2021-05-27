Safety fears raised over e-scooter use in Windsor

A councillor has raised concern over the safety of electric scooters being ridden in Windsor, adding that people walking around the town are having to 'jump out of the way' of them.

The issue was discussed at a virtual Windsor Town Forum meeting which was held yesterday (Wednesday).

Government trials are underway in nearby Slough which allow people to rent the scooters legally, as they have been taxed and insured by the leasing company in the same way as a vehicle.

But Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) asked Jeff Pick, who works in communications with Thames Valley Police (TVP), what action was being taken against people riding them illegally in the Royal Borough, where such a scheme is not in operation.

“It is a question that it being raised again and again,” Cllr Cannon said. “Residents are very regularly having to jump out their way on footpaths and pavements.

“What is the force doing in relation to this because there does not seem to be any care amongst the people using these that they are going to get caught.”

Mr Pick called the situation ‘difficult’ and added that TVP was waiting for more guidance from Government ‘which is about to come out’ surrounding the use of e-scooters.

He added that the borough could look at banning the use of them completely, like a local council recently did in Torbay, Devon.

“We are probably going to have to move to something like that,” Mr Pick said. “It is a difficult problem, it is right in front of us at the moment. Watch this space.”

Mr Pick also said that those riding e-scooters are often very hard to identify, which makes it harder to catch and educate the riders.

A recent TVP operation in Slough saw officers give out more than 30 warnings to e-scooter riders in the town who were not aware of the rules surrounding the use of them.

Also discussed at Wednesday's meeting was the issue of the Alexandra coach and car park in Windsor.

The council wants to look at the possibility of redeveloping this site, which has raised fears that some nearby green spaces may be earmarked for development.

Council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson vowed that popular nearby green spaces such as Baths Island will be protected from any building work. Read more on all of this here.