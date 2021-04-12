Police ramp up security in preparation for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Thames Valley Police has said there will be an ‘increased police presence’ and a range of security measures in place in the run-up to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral this Saturday, April 17.

The Ceremonial Royal Funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.



In line with the Royal Household’s wishes and Government advice, Thames Valley Police is asking the public not to gather at Royal residences and to continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and minimising travel.



During this time of national mourning, there is an increased police presence and a broad range of security measures in place in and around Windsor.

Some of these measures are visible, such as the 'extensive network' of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, CCTV, Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) barriers and mounted police – while some measures are unseen.



Thames Valley Police assistant chief constable Ben Snuggs, strategic commander for the funeral, said: "We understand that people will want to pay their respects to HRH the Duke of Edinburgh and to the Royal Family during this time of national mourning.



"However, we would ask that the public respect the Royal Household’s wishes and the Government advice by minimising travel and not gathering in groups.

"Instead, we would ask people to use the online book of condolence which has been set up by the Royal Household.



"There will continue to be a police presence in Windsor in the lead up to and on the day of the funeral as part of our measures to ensure public health and safety and protective security."

Thames Valley Police is currently carrying out high visibility patrols in Windsor.



Local residents, businesses and visitors will notice an increased police presence, including armed officers.



Additional officers will be patrolling the town centre and the surrounding area to help provide reassurance and keep local residents, businesses and visitors safe.

Officers will be engaging with members of the public and are on hand to answer questions.



Inspector Matt Lugg, who is co-ordinating the patrols, said: “We are expecting an increase of people in Windsor over the coming days and so these patrols are all part of our measures to ensure public health and safety during this time of national mourning.”



“We would remind people remain vigilant and if they have any concerns or questions to approach us.”

