Legoland Windsor to open 'multi-million pound' attraction in May

Legoland Windsor's new 'multi-million pound' attraction is set to open this May.

The Flight of the Sky Lion will be part of the theme park’s new Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures land.

The ride stands at 25 metres tall and will be the park's single biggest investment since it opened its gates 25 years ago.

Approval for the new attraction, which will be built on greenbelt land, was given by the Royal Borough last January

Legoland claims the new ride will be the UK's 'first flying theatre ride' and the Sky Lion will be created from 685,530 Lego bricks.During the ride guests will be transported under Maximum the Sky Lion's wing to Mythica, where the mythical Lego creatures, such as the two-headed Hydra and Fire and Ice Bird come to life.

The ride is due to open on May 29, subject to lockdown restrictions easing as set out in the roadmap.

Legoland said it spent a year discussing the new ride and testing concepts and ideas with kids aged seven to 11 who had a say in the names and characters involved.

Helen Bull, divisional director at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the first Flying Theatre ride to the UK and today revealing all the rides and attractions which will make LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures a must-do experience for families in 2021.

“The whole country has never needed escapism more than they do right now and we’ve worked closely with children and their families to make sure our new land delivers the thrills for everyone, whether it’s their 25th visit to Legoland Windsor or their very first.

"Subject to Government guidelines, we’re planning to open LEGO MYTHICA on Saturday 29 May and tickets are on sale now to experience the country’s first Flying Theatre as well as everything else the Park has to offer.”