Police appoint new command team in Windsor and Maidenhead

A new command team has been appointed in Windsor and Maidenhead Local Policing Area.

Superintendent Michael Greenwood has taken on the role of local area commander, a position formerly held by Superintendent Colin Hudson.

Supt Greenwood said: “Having been the Deputy Commander for Windsor and Maidenhead for two years, I am delighted to have been selected to take on this role.

“It is a privilege to be leading the policing team for this area and to build on the successes that have already been achieved to prevent crime and to keep Windsor, Maidenhead and Ascot as safe places to visit, live and work.”

Joining the Thames Valley Police in 1993, Supt Greenwood worked in a variety of operational support roles including as a firearms officer and explosive search dog handler.

He worked on numerous large events in the Windsor area including state visits, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s funeral and the 2012 Olympics, where he led the counter terrorism search operation at the rowing event at Eton Dorney Lake.

He added: “I am keen to focus on tackling crimes which have a significant impact upon our communities, particularly serious violence. As commander, I will support the excellent officers and staff of Windsor and Maidenhead to continue to deliver a high quality service to the local community.”

Supt Greenwood, who started in the role on August 10, is joined by Chief Inspector James Senior, who took up the post of Deputy LPA Commander on September 7.

Ch Insp Senior grew up in Slough, and joined the force in 2007 as a police community support officer (PCSO) in Windsor and Maidenhead. He has worked a variety of roles on the response and neighbourhood teams in Slough.

He is passionate about improving the standard of the policing response to harassment and stalking, and is currently studying a PhD in this subject.

Ch Insp Senior said: “I am excited to work with Superintendent Greenwood and the local teams to deliver the best service we can to the communities of Windsor and Maidenhead. Since joining the area, I have been impressed by the dedication and passion of our staff and look forward to continuing initiatives to reduce serious violence in the area.”

Superintendent Hudson has taken up the position of Head of Roads Policing for the Joint Operations Unit.