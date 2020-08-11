Police warn against 'tombstoning' during hot weather

11:32AM, Tuesday 11 August 2020
Police advised people against river swimming and jumping off bridges
Police have warned people of the dangers of 'tombstoning' as children as young as nine were stopped from jumping into water from a height in Windsor.
Thames Valley Police told its followers on Facebook yesterday (Monday) that the act can have 'severe and life-threatening consequences'.
Tombstoning is used to describe someone jumping into a body of water from an elevated platform, like a bridge or cliff.
As the weather heats up, the police have advised people to avoid this, as well as swimming in rivers.
"Please be aware of the dangers of jumping off bridges and swimming in rivers. Children as young as nine were stopped in Windsor from jumping off a high bridge," the force wrote on social media.
"Tombstoning offers a high-risk, high-impact experience but it can have severe and life-threatening consequences because of the risks of strong currents, deep water and dangerous submerged objects."
