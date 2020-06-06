Witness appeal for masked men seen breaking into vans

08:53PM, Saturday 06 June 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of men broke into multiple vehicles in Windsor on Thursday (May 28).
Four men wearing face coverings were seen breaking into three parked vans near Albert Bridge and Southlea Road, between 2-2.30pm.
Thames Valley Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward by reporting online or calling 101 quoting the reference number 43200157992.
