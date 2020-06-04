Petition calls on council to bring back weekly bin collections after COVID-19 crisis

A petition has been launched urging the council to bring back weekly bin collections once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

The council introduced alternate weekly collections back in April due to staff availability from the waste and recycling provider Serco.

The petition, which now has more than 4,000 signatures, was set up by former Royal Borough councillor Ed Wilson.

Speaking to the Express yesterday, he said a lot of people asking him if the council was going to bring back weekly bin collections.

He said: "A lot of people are struggling at the minute with the alternate week system and I did a little poll on social media and it had a great response.

“It’s uncertain times, who knows what the council will do in six months or 12 months time to save money.

“I don’t want to wait around until a decision has been made and then for residents to have to complain about a decision, I want the council to know what people are thinking on the matter now.”

However Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), lead member for environment services said no decision had been made on the future of weekly bin collections and the council was set to review it soon.

She said: “We are intending on going back to weekly collections but we have no idea what is around the corner.

“We have no idea of the impact track and trace will have on staffing levels.”

She added she did not want to make promises she might be unable to keep but said the council’s intention was always to bring it back to weekly.

“We are going to try rather than we definitely will,” she added.

Visit www.petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/WEEKLYBINCOLLNS/ to view the petition .